The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, under the Power Ministry of India, launched the National Energy Conservation Awards in 1991 to recognise the contribution of industries and establishments in reducing energy consumption while maintaining their production.

National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14 in India to raise awareness among people about global warming, climate change and promote ways of save energy resources. Some of the easiest ways to conservation energy is by turning off the lights when you leave a room, walking or cycling to work instead of driving, and unplugging appliances when not in use. Let's take a look at what the day is all about and what's the history behind observing National Energy Conservation Day.

Why is National Energy Conservation Day observed

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the power ministry of India, launched the National Energy Conservation Awards in 1991 to recognise the contribution of industries and establishments in reducing energy consumption while maintaining their production through awards.

The first time the awards were given away was on December 14, 1991. Since then, the day has been declared as National Energy Conservation Day. These awards are given away by eminent dignitaries at a function organised every year on the same day.

BEE is a constitutional body under the central government that helps in framing policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy. It implemented the Energy Conservation Act in 2001.

Significance

BEE spearheads the celebrations on National Energy Conservation Day every year. The primary objective to celebrate the day is to drive mass awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation. Conservation of energy will reduce the strain on the environment and bring down electricity and expanses.

Celebrations

Last year, as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, the power ministry organised the Energy Conservation Week from December 8 to 14.