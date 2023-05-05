The maximum temperature in Delhi remained between 28-32 degrees Celsius in 2023, while in the previous year, it hovered around 40 degrees Celsius.

North Indians have been witnessing unprecedented climate change. Lately, rainfall in many parts of the country has led to a significant drop in temperatures. While rains are not unusual, rains in the month of May are.

This time last year (in the first week of May), the minimum temperature in Delhi hovered around 22 to 28 degrees Celsius. However, this year, the minimum temperature touched 15 degrees Celsius, as per the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).