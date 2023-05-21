Who is the greatest spy fiction author ever? It's someone you probably haven't read yet

Len Deighton’s espionage books can be broadly classified into two categories—the ones that feature an anonymous British agent (Harry Palmer in the films) and the nine-book saga of Bernard Samson.
Every year or two, I do a housecleaning of my books. The shelves are filled with books that I bought but never read—the Japanese have a specific word for this, tsundoku—and also books that I enjoyed, but will never read again. They take up precious space. I give the books away to a charity, which sells them to raise money for the work they do. My exercise has nothing to do at all with the quality of the books. It’s just that I don’t need them any more and other readers could derive a few hours of pleasure and thought from them.
So last month, I had a pile of possibly 200 ready-to-go books on the rocking chair in my study when a friend, an extremely well-read person, came visiting. He picked up a few from the lot, and then looked at my shelves. “You have a full shelf of books by Len Deighton and you are not giving them away!” he said. “Who is this fellow?”
Ah well. Deighton is little-known in India, and it is difficult here to find his books. But in my opinion, he is the greatest spy fiction author ever. This is not to disrespect others like John le Carre, the man who is generally regarded as the best. I have a shelf-full of Deighton. I also have a shelf-full of le Carre.