What is the reason behind extreme weather conditions in Asia?

Jacobabad in Pakistan, which is infamous for its ruthless summer, recorded its peak temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on April 30, 2022. Situated along the Tropic of Cancer, with the Sun is nearly overhead during summer, the city battles extreme heat every year.

Climate change has made matters worse for people here. Unrelenting carbon emissions across the globe are increasing the number of heatwave days for the city. In fact, a 2020 study pointed out that temperatures are likely to rise even further in the near future as this region of Pakistan as Indus Valley is believed to be particularly vulnerable to climate change. It added that the city has officially surpassed the threshold temperature which human beings can withstand.

Across the border, India recorded its hottest March and April in 122 years in 2022. Northwest and central India witnessed average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in April. The rainfall deficiency was as high as 72 percent over India. Similarly, in March, northwest India recorded 89 percent deficit in rainfall. The weather office attributed the high temperatures to the scanty rainfall, accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and local weather conditions, among others.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong recorded its coldest day in May in more than a Century on May 2. Seawater temperatures were also lower than normal. This comes just a year after Hong Kong reported its warmest year on record in 2021, recording a daily minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius on average. According to the city’s weather forecaster, "cold May" is a result of an upper-air disturbance and northeast monsoon. However, there was no conclusive evidence to indicate that the recent weather fluctuations were caused by global warming.

Similarly, in Bangkok, the temperature fell to 21 degrees Celsius, about 4 notches below normal. Northern and central regions of the country are also experiencing a cold May. This is rare as May used to be one of the hottest months in the country. According to the weather department, the low temperatures are due to an "unusually strong high pressure system from China".

According to experts, factors like increasing concretisation, deforestation and changes in land use are rapidly changing weather patterns across Asia.