In an effort to document the diversity of butterfly species in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve, over 100 researchers, wildlife enthusiasts, and citizens will conduct a butterfly survey from March 10 to 12. The survey will cover all seven ranges of the tiger reserve and involve walking on foot along a five to eight km trail.

According to a recent butterfly checklist prepared by Assistant Conservator of Forests Atul Deokar, there are 128 butterfly species present in the tiger reserve. The survey aims to scan the entire area simultaneously and study the abundance and distribution of butterfly species in different parts of the reserve.

Field surveys will begin at 6:30 am and 3 pm each day, and the data collected by participants will be compiled. People with a master's degree in wildlife sciences, zoology, life sciences, environmental sciences, entomology, or related fields will be given preference.

Participants will be allotted selected protection huts, and three to five persons led by at least one researcher or butterfly expert will stay in each hut from March 10 to 12. The survey is expected to provide valuable insights into the butterfly species present in the tiger reserve and their distribution.

Located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, Pench National Park is a popular wildlife reserve named after the pristine River Pench that flows through the park. The butterfly survey is expected to provide a better understanding of the biodiversity of the park and help conservation efforts.

