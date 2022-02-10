What airports can do to mitigate climate change risks

The aviation sector needs to adapt and take precautionary measures for the changes that are going to be brought about by global warming. Changes to climatic patterns, increasing frequency of weather-related disasters, and extreme precipitation events constitute extreme risks for the aviation sector.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) highlighted these changes and more in their ‘Challenges of Growth’ report. The report contains theoretical frameworks on the assessment of risk scenarios that airlines are almost certain to face in the future.

“The illustrated methodology represents one of the first attempts to quantify risks in the airport environment,” said Paola Mercogliano, Director, Regional Model and Geo-Hydrological Impacts, Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change and the co-author of the study.

While the frameworks are mostly focused on the Mediterranean region, Mercogliano says that the framework can be used for other geographical regions that face similar risks.

Framework 1 deals with the risks posed by increased temperatures. These risks include damage to the airport runway tarmac, along with other airport areas that are directly exposed to the sun, like parking areas.

Increased temperature can also cause issues with radar for air traffic control as well as increased usage of water and electricity to keep airports cooler.

The scientists suggested that the installation of roof and wall vegetation will help in keeping structures cooler as well as reducing utility costs in the future. The increased vegetation cover would also help with reducing the flow of rainwater, which is discussed under Framework 2.

Framework 2 describes the risks associated with increased precipitation events, where airports and their surroundings would suffer damage due to lack of adequate draining and weathering.

Framework 3 finally deals with the risks that are associated as a result of rising sea levels. Airports built near coasts and floodplains will be at an increased risk of floods and storm surges. As a result, airports will have to invest in effective drainage strategies as an adaptive measure.