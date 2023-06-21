Weather updates live: Rains lash Delhi, NCR; heatwave toll rises in UP's Ballia

By CNBCTV18.com | Jun 21, 2023 11:23 AM IST (Updated)
Mumbai may face water cut in July if rains get delayed further
Rains have not yet arrived in Mumbai and the water stock in the seven lakes that cater to the financial capital stood at just 7.7% of the total required quantity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of a water cut in July if rains are significantly delayed.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting today with states and union territories to assess and review preparedness for heat-related illnesses, arising due to heatwave conditions in some parts of the country.
Ensure de-silting of all drains by June 28: Mayor to officials
The mayor of Delhi has asked official to ensure the de-silting process of all drains is completed by June 28 so that the city does not face the problem of waterlogging during Monsson, officials said. De-silting of drains in Delhi completed up to 80 percent, the MCD officials said "De-silting of drains in Delhi completed up to 80 percent. The Mayor said that the work of cleaning all the drains connected with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should be completed by June 28 under any circumstances," the MCD said in a statement. Work has to be done at the zone level to save Delhi from waterlogging during monsoon, the MCD said.
The flood condition in Assam remained critical on Wednesday morning following overnight rainfall at several places with over 34,000 people reeling under the deluge across nine districts of the state, an official said. The Bhutan Government and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days in the upper catchment areas, which may result in rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The agency said that continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam along with the release of water from the Kurichhu Dam in the neighbouring country has led to rising water levels and floods in the western part of the state. The India Meteorological Department also issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days.
Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall.
