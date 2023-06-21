Weather updates live: Rains lash Delhi, NCR; heatwave toll rises in UP's Ballia

By CNBCTV18.com | Jun 21, 2023 11:23 AM IST (Updated)
Summary
The flood condition in Assam remained critical on Wednesday morning following overnight rainfall at several places with over 34,000 people reeling under the deluge across nine districts of the state, an official said. The Bhutan Government and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days in the upper catchment areas, which may result in rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The agency said that continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam along with the release of water from the Kurichhu Dam in the neighbouring country has led to rising water levels and floods in the western part of the state. The India Meteorological Department also issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days.
Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall.
