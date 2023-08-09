Weather update: Orange alert in Uttarakhand; Amarnath Yatra halted due to landslide

Uttarakhand is facing an orange alert due to heavy rainfall, causing floods, landslides and infrastructure damage. Chief Minister Dhami has initiated disaster relief efforts, including road repairs and aid distribution.

An orange alert has been issued in the state of Uttarakhand which is forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 9 and 10. The northern state has been witnessing heavy downpours this past week, resulting in waterlogging and severe damage.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the disaster management teams of different districts regarding the worrisome situation.

Dhami directed officials and local administrators to commence road repair work immediately and provide heli services to pregnant women in disaster-affected areas.

This announcement comes after news broke about a portion of the road between Khumera and Narayankoti getting damaged in a possible landslide. Restoration work is underway, as per ANI. A landslide near Vyasi on the Rishishekh-Badrinath highway has also resulted in traffic disruptions.

A flood-like situation persists in several areas of Uttarakhand including Haldwani where 150 people have been rescued, per the sub-divisional magistrate. State authorities are providing help to those who need it and making food arrangements as well, he said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Flood-like situation witnessed in parts of Haldwani due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/JT5UCN2zqW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2023

An overflowing rivulet in Pauri Garhwal resulted in several people getting stuck. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed to rescue 15 people stranded in the middle of the river near Maland bridge under the district's Kotdwar police station.

VIDEO | SDRF team rescued people stuck in an overflowing rivulet following heavy rainfall in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/31vHqEYr7y— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

#WATCH | A team of SDRF today rescued 15 people who were stranded in the middle of the river near Malan bridge under police station Kotdwar in the Pauri Garhwal district(video source: SDRF Uttarakhand Police) pic.twitter.com/PGYDjNqpAM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2023

On Tuesday, a three-storey building in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag also collapsed amid heavy rainfall. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

VIDEO | Three-storey building collapsed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag amid heavy rainfall earlier today. No injuries reported. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/tAtCefbjUn— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide, Amarnath Yatra halted

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra was halted on Wednesday after a landslide in Ramban caused a blockage on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police announced that the national highway was blocked due to a landslide at T2 Marog Ramban. They advised people not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from traffic control units.