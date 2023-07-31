Telangana rains: Central team to visit state, inspect flood-like situation

2 Min Read
An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on July 31 to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains.
While heavy rains are likely to persist over a majority of the Indian subcontinent in the coming 3-4 days, the weather department has only issued a yellow warning for Telangana. With the Godaveri River overflowing beyond the danger mark, the Telangana Cabinet will convene today to discuss the monsoon rains. Also, a Central team will visit the state to take stock of the flood-like situation.
In Telangana, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from 8:30 am on August 1 to 8:30 am on August 2.
The team will be led by National Disaster Management Authority Advisor Kunal Satyarthi and include representatives of the agriculture, finance, Jal Shakti, power, road transport and highways departments, and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).
The Central team is being dispatched to Telangana on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah.
At least 18 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials said.
Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who visited Moranchapally village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, asked the Telangana government to utilise the money available currently under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for taking up flood relief activities.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Jul 31, 2023 9:49 AM IST
