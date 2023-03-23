Rains likely in Mumbai, cloudy weather in Delhi — IMD alerts in these states today

The IMD had predicted fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest India during March 23 to 25 and over central and adjoining eastern India during March 24 and 25.
Delhi is likely to witness a "partly cloudy" weather on Thursday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm and hailstorm in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Many regions across the country are on yellow alert. Here's list of areas where the IMD issued an alert for Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained
Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Delhi:
The IMD predicted mainly clear sky on Thursday. It said it can become partly cloudy towards afternoon/evening. Rainfall in Delhi are predicted on Friday.
Haryana and Punjab: Thunderstorm/Lightning accompanied with hail & gusty winds (Speed 40-50 Kmph) at isolated places.
Maharashtra: Light rainfall and thunderstorm very likley in parts of the state. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nashik and Latur are some districts to receive light rainfall. Heavy crop damage has been reported in these areas due to unseasonal rainfall.
Gujarat: A yellow alert has been issued in parts of the state. Districts including Kuchch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Narmada, Dahod, Rajkot, Ahmedabad are likley to witness thunderstorm and strong winds.
Madhya Pradesh: Thunderstorm and lightening are likely in Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Bhind and Datia.
Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rainks likely in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Solan and Shimla
Uttarakhand: Very light to light rain/ thunderstorm likely to occur at isolated places in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. Dry weather likely to prevail in remaining district.
The IMD had earlier predicted fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest India during March 23 to 25 and over central and adjoining eastern India during March 24 and 25.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!