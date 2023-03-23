Rains likely in Mumbai, cloudy weather in Delhi — IMD alerts in these states today

The IMD had predicted fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest India during March 23 to 25 and over central and adjoining eastern India during March 24 and 25.

Delhi is likely to witness a "partly cloudy" weather on Thursday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm and hailstorm in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Many regions across the country are on yellow alert. Here's list of areas where the IMD issued an alert for Thursday.

Delhi:

The IMD predicted mainly clear sky on Thursday. It said it can become partly cloudy towards afternoon/evening. Rainfall in Delhi are predicted on Friday.

Haryana and Punjab: Thunderstorm/Lightning accompanied with hail & gusty winds (Speed 40-50 Kmph) at isolated places.

Maharashtra: Light rainfall and thunderstorm very likley in parts of the state. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nashik and Latur are some districts to receive light rainfall. Heavy crop damage has been reported in these areas due to unseasonal rainfall.

Gujarat: A yellow alert has been issued in parts of the state. Districts including Kuchch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Narmada, Dahod, Rajkot, Ahmedabad are likley to witness thunderstorm and strong winds.

Madhya Pradesh: Thunderstorm and lightening are likely in Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Bhind and Datia.

Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rainks likely in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Solan and Shimla

Uttarakhand: Very light to light rain/ thunderstorm likely to occur at isolated places in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. Dry weather likely to prevail in remaining district.

