Weather update today LIVE: Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway blocked due to landslide in Uttarakhand

Delhi weather update LIVE | Old Railway Bridge shut for train traffic after Yamuna water levels rise
The Yamuna in Delhi flowed more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday morning, with authorities suspending the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). The water level of the river at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark, after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.
It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in the discharge from the Hathnikund barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. A railway official said the movement of trains on the ORB has been suspended due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna.
Maharashtra weather update LIVE | Landslide in Mumbai-Pune expressway blocks traffic
A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village, Raigad district on Sunday night. No injuries were reported, and authorities used JCB machines and dumpers to clear the route.
However, in Irshalwadi village, the NDRF and other agencies continue search and rescue efforts for the fourth day, with 27 lives lost so far. 81 individuals remain unaccounted for.
Weather update LIVE | Schools in several states to remain closed today
Schools in some states will remain closed today, July 24, amid heavy rainfall alerts issued by Indian Meteorological Department. Many states in India are witnessing heavy rainfall which has caused waterlogging and flood-like situations. Check the states here.
Weather update LIVE | Flood alert in Ghaziabad
A flood alert has been sounded in Ghaziabad/Noida as around 200 people have been evacuated from the Hindon banks. Read more here.
Weather update LIVE | Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway blocked due to rain-triggered landslide in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
Weather update LIVE | Very heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand today, July 24.
Weather update LIVE | Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district washes away a portion of Badrinath National Highway
Weather update LIVE | Flood warning in low-lying areas along Hindon in UP
A flood warning has been issued for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river has increased.
People from villages near the Hindon banks in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) are being evacuated and shifted to shelter homes.
Gujarat weather update LIVE | Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Patel to enquire about floor-like situation
Heavy to very heavy rains pounded several districts in Gujarat’s southern and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages amid the water level in dams and rivers surging to danger levels. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday and enquired about the flood-like situation in various parts of the state.
Maharashtra weather update today LIVE | IMD issues orange alert for several districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The rescue operation in the Raigad landslide has been called off and closed. A total of 86 people have been declared dead and their details, along with details of those missing, may be taken from administration.
Ghaziabad flood news LIVE | Flood alert sounded, over 200 villagers evacuated
A flood alert has been sounded in Ghaziabad/Noida as around 200 people have been evacuated from the Hindon banks. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased, officials said on Sunday. Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday.
Delhi weather today LIVE | Delhi on high alert after Yamuna water level crosses danger mark
Delhi is anticipating another spell of floods as the Yamuna water level was recorded at 206.42 meters at 9 pm on Sunday. A surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna River following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is expected to increase the water level of the river in Delhi.
Weather update LIVE | Heavy rains likely to return in North India from tomorrow
Heavy rains are likely to return to North India starting tomorrow, Tuesday.
Karnataka weather today LIVE | Schools shut in five talukas of Chikkamagaluru district
Heavy rain lashed coastal Karnataka submerging roads and bridges over the weekend.
A holiday has been announced in schools for today by district authorities in 5 talukas of the Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur and Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region: DC Chikkamagaluru, Meena Nagaraj
While the government takes stock of the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert. The BJP also likely to form a team to assess the situation.