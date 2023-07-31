Weather update: Moderate rains possible in Mumbai, depression likely to form in Bay of Bengal

An orange alert for heavy rains, thunder and lightning has been issued in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha by the IMD. There are no regions under red alert today and most districts are under a yellow alert or remain green.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in east, northeast and east Central India for the next 3-4 days. It has also warned of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression within 12 hours from 8 am on Monday.

The IMD has also warned that during August 2-3, northwest India and the west coast will witness an increase in rainfall. Light/ moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi during that period. Moderate rain is likely in Mumbai City and its suburbs.

Telangana witnessed heavy downpours over the past week and is in a flood-like situation. Today, a Central team will visit the state to take stock of the situation upon the instruction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Over the weekend, rains lashed Delhi and Mumbai, causing heavy downpours in both the national and financial capital of the nation.

Additionally, an orange alert for heavy rains, thunder and lightning has been issued in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha by the IMD. There are no regions under red alert today and most districts are under a yellow alert or remain green.

The IMD suggests the following actions during thunderstorms and lighting:

Don't take shelter under isolated trees.

# Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes and outdoor watery areas (eg. paddy transplantation).

# Go indoors or seek safe pukka shelters after hearing thunder. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

# If no shelter is available, immediately get into the lightning crouch (a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground).

# During travel, stay inside the car or bus or train when a thunderstorm occurs.

# Do not use electric/electronic appliances.

# Stay away from downed power lines.