By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The agency has forecast moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs for the next 24 hours with a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city.

IMD has issued 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane while a 'red' alert has been issued for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur.

IMD had also issued notice of heavy rainfall this week in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Telangana due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Here are the weather update highlights

Maharashtra

Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning reported heavy rainfall and strong winds leading to inundation in some low-lying areas. PTI reported that the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running with a delay of 5 to 15 minutes, they said.

IMD issued a red alert for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions till August 12. The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for Marathwada, south central Maharashtra and south Konkan.

Authorities had to divert traffic through alternate routes due to flooding in low-lying areas like the Andheri subway. During the early hours of Tuesday morning, heavy rains and strong winds began to fall in the city.

New Delhi

The capital city rose to 27.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and recorded a relative humidity of 81 percent earlier in the day, as per the IMD's data. MeT has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day and a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius.

Odisha