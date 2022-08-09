Mini
IMD has issued 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane while a 'red' alert has been issued for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur. The metrological department had also issued notice of heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Telangana during the next 2-3 days.
Here are the weather update highlights
(i) Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. pic.twitter.com/m6fcG8jKw9— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 8, 2022
Significant Weather features dated 09.08.2022Under the influence of above systems:o Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 09th-11th & 13th; Jharkhand on 10th, 11th & 13th; 1/10— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2022
#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfallAs per IMD, intense to very intense rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar till 10 am today. Orange alert for Mumbai & Thane today pic.twitter.com/znzyjw1hdQ— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Maharashtra | Vehicular movement gets disrupted in the Andheri subway as the logging of water reaches heights up to two feet: Mumbai Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/3QKlls4AyE— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 9th Aug 2022, over coastal Odisha and neighborhood near Lat. 20.8N and Long. 85.6E, about 70 km north-northwest of Bhubaneswar(Odisha). pic.twitter.com/9dCHqyFdIs— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2022