Weather Update Today LIVE | Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, showers expected in Kerala and Maharashtra

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 10:25:35 AM IST (Updated)

Weather Update Today LIVE Updates | Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. Maharashtra and Kerala are on IMD's red alert and are, too, expected to receive heavy rainfall. Most parts of these two states are on orange alert. Harrowing scenes unfolded in Mumbai this week after heavy rainfall. Streets were waterlogged and a car fell into the crater which formed after a section of the road caved in due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash Delhi. Follow LIVE Updates here:

Weather today | Roads inundated, water enters houses in Kerala's Kannur

A video shared by news agency PTI showed inundated roads and water entering houses and shops in Kerala's Kannur district after heavy rainfall.

Jul 6, 2023 10:27 AM

Weather today | Car stuck in waterlogged street in Gujarat 

Four people were rescued by the fire department in Gujarat’s Nadiad after their car got stuck in an underpass due to waterlogging earlier today.

(Image credit: PTI)

Jul 6, 2023 10:09 AM

Weather today | Heavy rainfall lashes UP’s Ghaziabad

Jul 6, 2023 9:35 AM

Weather update today | Heavy rains to lash Kerala today — Which areas are on alert?

Very heavy rains are likely in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Idukki.

Jul 6, 2023 9:21 AM

Delhi weather today | What IMD predicts?
 
The IMD has predicted "generally cloudy sky" with possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers in Delhi today.

Jul 6, 2023 9:18 AM

Weather Update Today LIVE Updates | Red and orange alert in parts of Maharashtra today

Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Pune are among other districts which are on orange alert and expects "extremely heavy
rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas".

Jul 6, 2023 9:09 AM