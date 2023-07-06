CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWeather Update Today LIVE | Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala and Maharashtra, Mumbai on orange alert

Weather Update Today LIVE | Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala and Maharashtra, Mumbai on orange alert

Weather Update Today LIVE | Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala and Maharashtra, Mumbai on orange alert
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 6, 2023 9:35 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Weather Update Today LIVE Updates | Parts of Maharashtra and Kerala are on IMD's red alert and are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. Most parts of these two states are on orange alert. Harrowing scenes unfolded in Mumbai this week after heavy rainfall. Streets were waterlogged and a car fell into the crater which formed after a section of the road caved in due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash Delhi. Follow LIVE Updates here:

Live Updates

Weather today | Heavy rainfall lashes UP’s Ghaziabad

Jul 6, 2023 9:35 AM

Weather update today | Heavy rains to lash Kerala today — Which areas are on alert?

Very heavy rains are likely in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Idukki.

Jul 6, 2023 9:21 AM

Delhi weather today | What IMD predicts?
 
The IMD has predicted "generally cloudy sky" with possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers in Delhi today.

Jul 6, 2023 9:18 AM

Weather Update Today LIVE Updates | Red and orange alert in parts of Maharashtra today

Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Pune are among other districts which are on orange alert and expects "extremely heavy
rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas".

Jul 6, 2023 9:09 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X