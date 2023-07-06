Weather Update Today LIVE | Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala and Maharashtra, Mumbai on orange alert

Weather today | Heavy rainfall lashes UP’s Ghaziabad
Weather update today | Heavy rains to lash Kerala today — Which areas are on alert?
Very heavy rains are likely in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha.
Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Idukki.
Delhi weather today | What IMD predicts?
The IMD has predicted "generally cloudy sky" with possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers in Delhi today.
Weather Update Today LIVE Updates | Red and orange alert in parts of Maharashtra today
Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Pune are among other districts which are on orange alert and expects "extremely heavy
rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas".