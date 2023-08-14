Weather update LIVE: Himachal Pradesh cloudburst kills 7 in cloudburst as houses get washed away

homeenvironment NewsWeather update LIVE: Himachal Pradesh cloudburst kills 7 in cloudburst as houses get washed away

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 14, 2023 10:23:15 AM IST (Updated)

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to a flood-like situation in the northern state as River Nandakini is overflowing beyond the danger mark. The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for several districts including Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar. Meanwhile, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's in Solan has claimed the lives of seven people. Catch LIVE updates on the weather here:

Weather update LIVE | Schools, colleges shut in HP as cloudburst kills 7

All schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh will be shut on Monday in the wake of incessant rainfall, the Department of Education said late Sunday. The Himachal Pradesh University also cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes, including BEd exams scheduled on Monday. Read more here.

Aug 14, 2023 10:40 AM

Weather update LIVE | Water enters shops, houses in Chamoli; schools shut in Uttarakhand

Water from rivers and drains entered houses and shops in parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday as heavy rains continued to lash the hill state. Some visuals shared by news agency ANI drain water submerging streets and entering shops in Pipalkoti. Read more here.

Aug 14, 2023 10:16 AM

Weather update today LIVE: Heavy rains cause waterlogging

Aug 14, 2023 9:58 AM

IN PICS | Heavy rains in Uttarkhand threaten floods, cracks appear in houses

Cracks appeared in several houses in Dehradun after heavy monsoon rains lashed Khamroli village in Uttarakhand on Sunday, August 13. (Image: PTI)

Aug 14, 2023 9:34 AM

Uttarakhand weather update LIVE | Overflowing Nandakini river crosses danger mark, causes flooding in Chamoli

Uttarakhand's Chamoli is witnessing heavy rainfall and the water level of Nandakini river subsequently crossed the danger mark in the Nandanagar area of the district on Sunday night.

Aug 14, 2023 9:19 AM

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst news LIVE | Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku sends condolences to 7 dead

Seven people have died so far as a result of a cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share his condolences.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families," Sukhu wrote.

Aug 14, 2023 9:15 AM

Himachal Pradesh weather LIVE | Cloudburst in Solan kills 7

A cloud burst was reported at the Jadon village of the Kandaghat sub-division in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. The death toll has reached seven as of early Monday morning. Five people were rescued and around one remains missing.

Two houses and one cowshed were also washed away.

Aug 14, 2023 9:12 AM

WATCH | Heavy rains in Uttarakhand threaten flood-like situation

The IMD has issued an orange alert in the state.

Aug 14, 2023 9:07 AM

Weather update LIVE | Heavy rains in Uttarakhand threaten flood-like situation

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to a flood-like situation in the northern state. The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for several districts including Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar. The weather watch body has warned of heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the area.

Aug 14, 2023 9:02 AM