homeenvironment NewsWeather update today LIVE: Water level of Yamuna river in Mathura rises due to rain

Weather update today LIVE: Water level of Yamuna river in Mathura rises due to rain

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 8:11:15 AM IST (Updated)

Summary

Monsoon havoc gripped North India as heavy rainfall disrupted normalcy. Himachal Pradesh experienced a rainfall surplus of 226 percent, with the state receiving 249.6 mm of rainfall from July 1 to July 11. A yellow warning was issued for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, while the Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopened after receding rains. Uttarakhand was on high alert as the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain, leading to the closure of schools. Delhi witnessed light rain and cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius. Catch LIVE updates on the weather here:

Live Updates

Weather update LIVE | Rains affect hydropower operations in Jammu and Kashmir

For the past two days, numerous hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh have ceased operations.

The affected plants include four units managed by NHPC: the Dul Hasti Hydro Electric Project consisting of three units, each with a capacity of 130 MW, and the Salal project with six units, each producing 115 MW, situated on the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir.

Additionally, the Chamera II project, comprising three units generating 100 MW each, and the Chamera III project with three units producing 77 MW each, located on the Ravi river in Himachal Pradesh, are also currently offline.

Jul 12, 2023 8:11 AM

Weather update LIVE | Tourists in Manali stranded due to rains, struggle to get out

Neha, a tourist from, Ludhiana, Punjab said, "...We want to go home. We were scheduled to return on Sunday but we are stuck due to flood..."

Another tourist, Sanjeev Arora said, "We are here in Manali since 5th July. The main track is damaged. We have been trying to go back for the past two days. The internet services and electricity supply is disrupted..."

Jul 12, 2023 8:02 AM

Weather update today LIVE | WATCH: Aftermath of floods in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Jul 12, 2023 7:45 AM

Weather update today LIVE: Yamuna river's water level in Mathura rises

The Yamuna river's water level is rising because of the rain, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura, told news agency ANI. He said all police stations along the banks of the river have been told to increase vigilance. The authorities are coordinating with other agencies to evacuate people immediately in case of waterlogging. 

Jul 12, 2023 7:43 AM

Good morning! Welcome to our weather LIVE updates blog. Today, we're tracking the monsoon activity in India. Catch minute-by-minute updates here. 

Jul 12, 2023 7:37 AM