Weather update today LIVE: Water level of Yamuna river in Mathura rises due to rain

Weather update LIVE | Rains affect hydropower operations in Jammu and Kashmir
For the past two days, numerous hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh have ceased operations.
The affected plants include four units managed by NHPC: the Dul Hasti Hydro Electric Project consisting of three units, each with a capacity of 130 MW, and the Salal project with six units, each producing 115 MW, situated on the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir.
Additionally, the Chamera II project, comprising three units generating 100 MW each, and the Chamera III project with three units producing 77 MW each, located on the Ravi river in Himachal Pradesh, are also currently offline.
Weather update LIVE | Tourists in Manali stranded due to rains, struggle to get out
Neha, a tourist from, Ludhiana, Punjab said, "...We want to go home. We were scheduled to return on Sunday but we are stuck due to flood..."
Another tourist, Sanjeev Arora said, "We are here in Manali since 5th July. The main track is damaged. We have been trying to go back for the past two days. The internet services and electricity supply is disrupted..."
Weather update today LIVE | WATCH: Aftermath of floods in Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Weather update today LIVE: Yamuna river's water level in Mathura rises
The Yamuna river's water level is rising because of the rain, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura, told news agency ANI. He said all police stations along the banks of the river have been told to increase vigilance. The authorities are coordinating with other agencies to evacuate people immediately in case of waterlogging.
