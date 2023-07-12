CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWeather update today LIVE: Water level of Yamuna river in Mathura rises due to rain

Weather update today LIVE: Water level of Yamuna river in Mathura rises due to rain

Weather update today LIVE: Water level of Yamuna river in Mathura rises due to rain
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 12, 2023 7:44 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Weather update today live: The India Meterological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over northeast India and Sikkim and heavy to very heavy rainfall over UP and Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh till July 13. Meanwhile, some tourists are still stranded in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, following the floods. Check LIVE updates on the weather here:

Live Updates

Weather update LIVE | Rains affect hydropower operations in Jammu and Kashmir

For the past two days, numerous hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh have ceased operations.

The affected plants include four units managed by NHPC: the Dul Hasti Hydro Electric Project consisting of three units, each with a capacity of 130 MW, and the Salal project with six units, each producing 115 MW, situated on the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir.

Additionally, the Chamera II project, comprising three units generating 100 MW each, and the Chamera III project with three units producing 77 MW each, located on the Ravi river in Himachal Pradesh, are also currently offline.

Jul 12, 2023 8:11 AM

Weather update LIVE | Tourists in Manali stranded due to rains, struggle to get out

Neha, a tourist from, Ludhiana, Punjab said, "...We want to go home. We were scheduled to return on Sunday but we are stuck due to flood..."

Another tourist, Sanjeev Arora said, "We are here in Manali since 5th July. The main track is damaged. We have been trying to go back for the past two days. The internet services and electricity supply is disrupted..."

Jul 12, 2023 8:02 AM

Weather update today LIVE | WATCH: Aftermath of floods in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Jul 12, 2023 7:45 AM

Weather update today LIVE: Yamuna river's water level in Mathura rises

The Yamuna river's water level is rising because of the rain, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura, told news agency ANI. He said all police stations along the banks of the river have been told to increase vigilance. The authorities are coordinating with other agencies to evacuate people immediately in case of waterlogging. 

Jul 12, 2023 7:43 AM

Good morning! Welcome to our weather LIVE updates blog. Today, we're tracking the monsoon activity in India. Catch minute-by-minute updates here. 

Jul 12, 2023 7:37 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X