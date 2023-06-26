CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWeather update today live: Mumbai received 31 mm of rainfall in 24 hrs; situation grim in Assam

Weather update today live: Mumbai received 31 mm of rainfall in 24 hrs; situation grim in Assam

Weather update today live: Mumbai received 31 mm of rainfall in 24 hrs; situation grim in Assam
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 26, 2023 9:57 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand amid an 'orange alert' issued by the Met office for several districts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room here to review the situation and advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update. The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts. "I appeal to the devotees that in case the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department," he said. Incessant rain triggered landslides, blocking a number of roads, while the water level has risen in several rivers, including the Ganga.

Live Updates

Monsoon update | Thane well caves in amid heavy rains; none hurt

 A well and its surrounding land caved-in on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district which received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, civic authorities said. No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. A two-wheeler parked nearby fell into the well after it caved-in, he said. Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.

Jun 26, 2023 10:39 AM

J&K monsoon update | Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Mehad area of Ramban due to shooting stones and landslides since early morning, says state's traffic police.

Jun 26, 2023 10:22 AM

Mumbai monsoon update | Ghatkopar building collapse: The bodies of the two missing people have been recovered.

Jun 26, 2023 9:57 AM

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall in  Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile, resulting in heavy traffic jam.

Jun 26, 2023 9:44 AM

Rajasthan: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sri Ganganagar City following heavy rainfall.

Jun 26, 2023 9:22 AM

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai city received 31 mm of rainfall, Eastern Suburbs received 54 mm of rainfall and Western Suburbs received 59 mm of rainfall

Moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in the city and suburbs today. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells, says BMC.

Jun 26, 2023 9:08 AM

The flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district is still grim. Nearly 1.70 lakh people have been affected. NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel are engaged in the rescue operations.

Jun 26, 2023 8:51 AM

Good morning readers!

Welcome to the live blog on weather conditions across the country. Our team of reporters will bring to you latest updates on the monsoon, heatwave here. Stay tuned. 

Jun 26, 2023 8:42 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X