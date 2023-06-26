Weather update today live: Mumbai received 31 mm of rainfall in 24 hrs; situation grim in Assam

Monsoon update | Thane well caves in amid heavy rains; none hurt
A well and its surrounding land caved-in on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district which received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, civic authorities said. No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. A two-wheeler parked nearby fell into the well after it caved-in, he said. Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.
J&K monsoon update | Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Mehad area of Ramban due to shooting stones and landslides since early morning, says state's traffic police.
Mumbai monsoon update | Ghatkopar building collapse: The bodies of the two missing people have been recovered.
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall in Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile, resulting in heavy traffic jam.
Rajasthan: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sri Ganganagar City following heavy rainfall.
In the last 24 hours, Mumbai city received 31 mm of rainfall, Eastern Suburbs received 54 mm of rainfall and Western Suburbs received 59 mm of rainfall
Moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in the city and suburbs today. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells, says BMC.
The flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district is still grim. Nearly 1.70 lakh people have been affected. NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel are engaged in the rescue operations.
