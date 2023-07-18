Weather Update Today LIVE | Yamuna water level recedes again, heavy rains lash Mumbai, Himachal on alert

Uttarakhand landslide | Gangotri and Yamunotri highways 'come to a standstill due to landslides'
A tempo vehicle overturns while trying to cross a road full of debris due to a landslide. Yamunotri National Highway comes to a standstill near Jhar-Jhar Gad. A JCB has been deployed on the spot to clear the highway.
District disaster management officer, Devendra Patwal said, "Once again, the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have come to a standstill due to landslides due to rains in the district. Gangotri Highway is blocked due to debris near Maneri Bhali Dam."
The Met Department issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas in Uttarakhand, an official statement said.
"Due to continuous rain/heavy rain in Koti, Mussoorie Tehsil/Block in Dehradun and Laksar Block/Tehsil in Haridwar districts, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas are likely to occur. People are advised to remain alert," the statement read.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. However, showers did not impact operations of the Central Railway as of 8:30 am. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra today. Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Satara, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday
The water level of River Yamuna continues to recede again. According to news agency ANI, the water level was recorded at 205.71 meters at 7 am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Delhi government urged people on Monday to stay put in the relief camps while assuring them that they are not facing any threat, even as some of them returned to their homes and shops to begin the exercise of rebuilding them. As the flood situation persists in parts of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said all water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi are now working at full capacity.