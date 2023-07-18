CNBC TV18
Weather Update Today LIVE | Yamuna water level recedes again, heavy rains lash Mumbai, Himachal on alert

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 18, 2023 9:58 AM IST (Updated)
Weather Today, Delhi Floods LIVE updates: Water level of River Yamuna in Delhi continues to drop. According to news agency ANI, the level was recorded to be at 205.71 meters at 7 am on Tuesday. Amid the flood situation in parts of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said all water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi are now working at full capacity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightening in the national capital today. Besides, the flood situation in parts of Himachal Pradesh also persists. Heavy rains are likely in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Una and Mandi among other regions. Mumbai also witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday, while parts of Uttarakhand are on orange alert. Follow LIVE weather updates here:

Uttarakhand landslide | Gangotri and Yamunotri highways 'come to a standstill due to landslides'

A tempo vehicle overturns while trying to cross a road full of debris due to a landslide. Yamunotri National Highway comes to a standstill near Jhar-Jhar Gad. A JCB has been deployed on the spot to clear the highway.

District disaster management officer, Devendra Patwal said, "Once again, the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have come to a standstill due to landslides due to rains in the district. Gangotri Highway is blocked due to debris near Maneri Bhali Dam."

Jul 18, 2023 9:58 AM

Weather Update today: Alert issued amid heavy rainfall in Haridwar, Mussorie districts of Uttarakhand

The Met Department issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas in Uttarakhand, an official statement said. 
"Due to continuous rain/heavy rain in Koti, Mussoorie Tehsil/Block in Dehradun and Laksar Block/Tehsil in Haridwar districts, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas are likely to occur. People are advised to remain alert," the statement read.

Jul 18, 2023 9:37 AM

Weather Update today | Heavy rains lash Mumbai, these areas in Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rainfall

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. However, showers did not impact operations of the Central Railway as of 8:30 am.  The IMD has issued orange and yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra today. Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Satara, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday

Jul 18, 2023 9:23 AM

Delhi Flood News LIVE | Water level of River Yamuna continues to drop, at 7 am it was recorded to be at 205.71 meters in Delhi.

Jul 18, 2023 9:14 AM

Delhi Flood News LIVE updates | Yamuna water level recedes again, people urged to stay in relief camps

The water level of River Yamuna continues to recede again. According to news agency ANI, the water level was recorded at 205.71 meters at 7 am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Delhi government urged people on Monday to stay put in the relief camps while assuring them that they are not facing any threat, even as some of them returned to their homes and shops to begin the exercise of rebuilding them. As the flood situation persists in parts of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said all water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi are now working at full capacity.

Jul 18, 2023 8:57 AM
