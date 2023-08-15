Weather update: Delhi to see cloudy sky, IMD issues alert in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand | Details here

The IMD has issued red alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, in few Himachal Pradesh districts including Kangra, Una, Bilaaspur, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Parts of Uttarakhand are also on orange alert.

Delhi is likely to witness "generally cloudy sky" and humid weather conditions on Tuesday, when India celebrates its 77th Independence Day. The India Meteorological Department has issued no major warning for day. However alerts have been issued in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh which have been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.

Himachal Pradesh weather today

The weather office predicted extremely heavy rains in nine out of 12 districts of the state, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, on Monday and issued a yellow warning for Tuesday.

A red alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kangra, Una, Bilaaspur, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Chamba, Kullu and Sirmaur.

At least 51 people died in a day as rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides that blocked key roads, damaged homes and buried devotees in the rubble of a temple in Shimla.

As many as 19 people died in rain-related incidents in Mandi district, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary told PTI. In Solan, another badly affected district, 11 people including seven members of a family have been killed. In Hamirpur district, four people died due to incessant rains.

Police, district administration and locals carry out rescue operation after collapse of a temple following a massive landslide near Summer Hill in Shimla, Monday, Aug. 14. 2023. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand weather today

The IMD predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense/very intense spell at isolated places in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The IMD said waterlogging is possible in low-lying areas, streets, roads. It also warned of overflowing drains and sudden rise in water level of rivulets/nalas.

The Doon Defense College building collapses near Dehradun due to the incessant rains, near Dehradoon. (PTI Photo)

The IMD cautioned people, especially residing near the banks of rivulets, low laying areas and rainwater streams, to avoid crossing of nalas.

Four people were killed and nine others went missing on Monday as torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand, demolishing buildings and causing landslides which breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines leading to the suspension of Chardham yatra for two days.

As many as 114 workers were trapped inside a tunnel called 'Edit-II' of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project when the water of a flooded stream in Shivpuri area gushed into it. The tunnel was filled with water up to four metres, Muni-Ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah said.

Incessant rains also triggered landslides in many areas of the state. "Heavy rains triggered the landslide in Laxmanjhula area whose debris fell on a resort in the area trapping five people under it," Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri, Shweta Choubey said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)