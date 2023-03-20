Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are predicted in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other regions of the country on Monday. Check list of areas on IMD alert here:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other regions of the country on Monday. The weather department predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms across Northwest and East India on Monday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector
Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t
Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know
Mar 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here's a list of states and areas where rainfall is predicted today:
> Delhi: The IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky" and hailstorm in Delhi on Friday. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail at isolated places" was predicted by the IMD.
> Rajasthan: An orange and yellow alert was issued in parts of Rajasthan on Monday. Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Nagpur and Jalore are on orange alert, while other areas and districts ate on yellow alert. Rains and hailstorms had lashed Bhilwara on Sunday, bringing the temperature down.
> Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Mainpuri, Gonda, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Balrampur and Mirzapur are among the areas on Orange alert. Hailstorm is also likely in these regions.
> Uttarakhand: The entire state is on yellow alert on Monday, according to the IMD.
> Himachal: Chamba, Una, Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Shimla and Kullu are on yellow alert and are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.
First Published: Mar 20, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!