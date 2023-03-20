Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are predicted in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other regions of the country on Monday. Check list of areas on IMD alert here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other regions of the country on Monday. The weather department predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms across Northwest and East India on Monday.

Here's a list of states and areas where rainfall is predicted today:

> Delhi: The IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky" and hailstorm in Delhi on Friday. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail at isolated places" was predicted by the IMD.

> Rajasthan: An orange and yellow alert was issued in parts of Rajasthan on Monday. Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Nagpur and Jalore are on orange alert, while other areas and districts ate on yellow alert. Rains and hailstorms had lashed Bhilwara on Sunday, bringing the temperature down.

> Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Mainpuri, Gonda, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Balrampur and Mirzapur are among the areas on Orange alert. Hailstorm is also likely in these regions.

> Uttarakhand: The entire state is on yellow alert on Monday, according to the IMD.

> Himachal: Chamba, Una, Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Shimla and Kullu are on yellow alert and are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.