The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) and orange alert in parts of Gujarat, Mizoram and Meghalaya on Friday. Light rainfall is likely in Delhi and Mumbai. Check list of areas likely to be affected.

Cyclone Biparjoy has triggered heavy rainfall in various parts of India. Heavy showers continue to lash parts of Gujarat, where the cyclone made landfall on Thursday. The storm is expected to move towards Rajasthan, causing extremely heavy downpours there as well. Meanwhile, two people died and 22 were injured after the Cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat.

Here's a state-wise weather update for today, June 16:

Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka regions. Meanwhile, an orange alert (heavy rainfall) was issued in Morbi, Rajkot, Porbandar and Junagarh. The rest of the state is on yellow alert (moderate rainfall).

Rajasthan

While the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy persists in Gujarat, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Rajasthan on Friday, June 16. The cyclone is expected to bring about continued regional weather disturbances.

In Rajasthan, the IMD issued yellow alert in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu. According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and its impact. He held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department earlier.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Maharashtra. Rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

(Credit: IMD Mumbai)

Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness light rains on Friday, bringing much-needed respite from the searing heat. Delhi would witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day, the IMD said.

Uttarakhand

Light to moderate rain is likely to lash a few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Almora districts. Very light to light rainfall is likely in the hills of Uttarakhand. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the plains of Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are too on yellow alert. Una, Solan, Kangra, Bilaaspur, Shimla, Kullu, Mamirpur and Chamba.

Mizroram

Incessant rain for the past few days have triggered landslides in several parts of the state. A massive landslide was reported on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with the rest of the country, officials said on Friday.

"The landslide occured at Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl," they said. No casualty has been reported so far. "Work is underway to clear the debris on the stretch of the national highway," they said.

Meghalaya

An orange alert has bene sounded in South West Garo Hill, West Garo Hill, South Garo Hill, East Garo Hill, West Khasi Hill, RI Bhoi and North Garo Hill. Meanwhile, a red alert was issued in South West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hill.

(With inputs from PTI)