The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) and orange alert in parts of Gujarat, Mizoram and Meghalaya on Friday. Light rainfall is likely in Delhi and Mumbai. Check list of areas likely to be affected.

Cyclone Biparjoy has triggered heavy rainfall in various parts of India. Heavy showers continue to lash parts of Gujarat, where the cyclone made landfall on Thursday. The storm is expected to move towards Rajasthan, causing extremely heavy downpours there as well. Meanwhile, two people died and 22 were injured after the Cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat.

Here's a state-wise weather update for today, June 16:

Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka regions. Meanwhile, an orange alert (heavy rainfall) was issued in Morbi, Rajkot, Porbandar and Junagarh. The rest of the state is on yellow alert (moderate rainfall).