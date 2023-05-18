Weather update today: From Delhi to Tamil Nadu — check rain, heatwave and dust storm alerts here

The northeastern states are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next five days. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are expected in parts of south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from May 20 to 22.

Delhi is likely to witness a very light rainfall on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update. "Very light rain towards afternoon/evening and gusty winds," the IMD said.

Light showers lashed parts of Delhi late Wednesday. With fresh spells, the minimum in Delhi dropped from 25.4 to 21.9 degree, 5 degrees below the normal, Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a tweet on Thursday.

Rain alerts in these states

Besides Delhi, the northeastern states are also likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next five days.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from Thursday to May 22, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday and Friday (May 18 and 19). Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 18th. (sic)"

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday and May 22.

Some south Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka might also witness rainfall.

Dust storm alerts

The IMD said dust storm/dust-raising winds are very likely to occur over isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and over Rajasthan on May 22, 2023.

Heatwave alert

The IMD said heat wave conditions were observed in parts of Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

It predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from May 20 to 22.

The weather department added that "hot and discomfort weather" might be experienced in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Konkan and Goa during the next five days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Tamil Nadu from May 18 to 20.

Hailstorm alert

Isolated hailstorms are very likely to occur over Uttarakhand on Thursday, the IMD said. The weather department said hailstorms were observed on Thursday at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand.