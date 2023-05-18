Weather update today: From Delhi to Tamil Nadu — check rain, heatwave and dust storm alerts here

The northeastern states are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next five days. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are expected in parts of south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from May 20 to 22.

Delhi is likely to witness a very light rainfall on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update. "Very light rain towards afternoon/evening and gusty winds," the IMD said.

Light showers lashed parts of Delhi late Wednesday. With fresh spells, the minimum in Delhi dropped from 25.4 to 21.9 degree, 5 degrees below the normal, Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a tweet on Thursday.

Rain alerts in these states

Besides Delhi, the northeastern states are also likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next five days.