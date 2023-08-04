Weather update | Delhi wakes up to morning showers; Trains temporarily diverted in Mumbai

Movement of trains on the Central Railway's Karjat-Badlapur section in the Mumbai metropolitan region was affected on Friday morning after a cavity was noticed under a track near Bhivpuri Road railway station in Raigad district, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in certain districts of Madhya Pradesh, warning of very heavy rains. Some other northern regions of the state are under an orange alert along with Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The weather department has also predicted rain spells in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

With light to moderate rains predicted across the state, Madhya Pradesh is also likely to see very heavy downpours tomorrow, August 5.

Furthermore, the depression lying over Chhattisgarh that weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area on Thursday is likely to further weaken into a low-pressure area today. This has resulted in heavy rainfall in MP.

Several parts of coastal Odisha also received significant rainfall on Thursday.

Delhi

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Friday morning, bringing the minimum temperature down to 25.2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to receive "moderate" rainfall during the day as well.

With 78 percent humidity as of 8:30 am, the city's air quality index also stood in the "satisfactory" category.

Per the IMD, Delhi will experience winds with speeds up to 40 km/hour. Similar conditions are expected in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Mumbai

While there is no IMD forecast for the financial capital of India, the surrounding districts of Maharashtra are under a yellow alert for heavy rains.

Movement of trains on the Central Railway's Karjat-Badlapur section in the Mumbai metropolitan region was affected on Friday morning after a cavity was noticed under a track near Bhivpuri Road railway station in Raigad district, officials said.

Due to the issue, the trains were diverted to an alternative route from 6:50 am to 7:30 am before the track was restored.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said the small cave-in occurred due to "ballast deficiency" found on the Up (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) track.

"Trains were diverted via Bhivpuri Up loop line due to the issue," he said.

"The problem was sorted out and the track was restored for train operations that resumed at 7:30 am," he added.

Commuters said the railway timetable in the suburban network was affected due to the issue and the trains were running 10 to 15 minutes late.

With agency inputs.