Delhiiites woke up to cloudy and chilly weather on Friday after the city witnessed a heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in the national capital on Friday.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail," the IMD said in its forecast for Delhi on Friday.

Areas including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Kosli, Bawal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad and Shamli are likely to witness rainfall on Friday.

At least 22 domestic flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi till 8 pm on March 30 due to unexpected weather conditions, according to airport authorities.

In the wake of the rainfall alert, the Delhi airport issued an advisory on Thursday evening, saying: "Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for update flight information".

Other states on IMD alert today:

Jammu and Kashmir: Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Kishtwar, Samba, Mirpur and Jammu

Haryana: Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Jind, Gurgaon

Punjab: Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Barnala

Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur

Uttarakhand: Pauri, Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital

Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Bhind, Shivpuri

Uttar Pradesh: Pratapgarh, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Balrampur, Mahoba, Badaun, Mirzapur, Aligarh

Bihar: Gaya, Begusarai, Patna, Buxar, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Begusarai

West Bengal: Birbhum, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargam, North 24 Parganas

Tamil Nadu on yellow alert: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thirunevelli, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Kanyakurmari, Vellore

Assam: Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrupa rural, West Karbi, Cachar, Barpeta

Meghalaya: West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hill