Rains and hailstorms likely to continue over parts of India this week — alert in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted fresh spells of rainfall and hailstorms over Northwest India on March 23 and March 24, over Central India from March 24 to 26 and over Eastern India on March 26.

In a press release on Wednesday, the weather department said rainfall is expected in parts of Northwest India on Thursday. "Isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 23 and 24," the IMD said.

Light rainfall is likely to occur in parts of South India including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday and over Andhra Pradesh in the next five days. "A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe and interior Karnataka on March 24," the IMD said.

The Northeast region might also see light rainfall in the next two days. Meanwhile, the central India is expected to witness mainly dry weather for next two days, but receive rainfall from March 24 till March 26.

Alerts issued for today:

A yellow alert was issued in parts of India on Wednesday. These states included Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the IMD said. “It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years," said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair.