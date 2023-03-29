English
Fresh spells of rainfall likely to hit parts of India — Check areas on alert

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 29, 2023

The IMD issued a yellow alert in parts if India on Wednesday. While Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy weather, an alert has been issued in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A fresh spell of rainfall is likely to occur across Northwest India from Wednesday (March 29) night, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, parts of Northeast India are expected to witness rainfall on March 30, the weather department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day. Cloudy weather is forecast for the next three days with peak activity likely on Friday.
Meanwhile, a thunderstorm with lightning/gusty winds and hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on March 30. Some of these states might witness thunderstorms till April 1.
Moreover, the maximum temperature in Northwest India is likely to remain unchanged and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the subsequent four days. "No heat wave likely over any part of the country during the next five days," the IMD said on Wednesday.
Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.
