Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in these states

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In poll-bound Chhattisgarh, an orange alert has been issued in the district of Surguja.

In Telangana, an orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued in the districts of Jagtial, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Pedapalli, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar.

Eluru, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Andhra Pradesh.

The North and Middle Andaman islands, along with South Andaman are also under an orange alert. Additionally, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, August 3.

On Sunday, the IMD also warned of widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Odisha over the next 48 hours. Five distrcits were warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, a senior scientist said. These were Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh and Kandhamal.

"People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms. People should stay away from trees and water bodies," the IMD scientist added.

Additionally, this marks an increase in rainfall activity in the region due to the formation of cyclonic circulations leading to low pressure areas.

Earlier last week, the IMD had forecasted that the monsson is expected to revive in September. India experienced the driest August since 1901 this year, bringing subdued rainfall to the mainland. However, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive this month.

Addressing a press conference virtually, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm.

However, Mohapatra said even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.

