Weather update: Light rainfall hits Mumbai, waterlogging in parts of Kerala — Check IMD alert in your state

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across the country, causing disruptions and waterlogging in various regions. The Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage has been suspended due to bad weather, while cities like Delhi and Mumbai are experiencing heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across India on Friday, July 7. Additionally, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday due to bad weather as rains lashed many parts of Kashmir.

The IMD has forecasted generally cloudy skies in Delhi today with light rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital will be around 30 and 26 degrees Celsius on Friday, respectively.

In Mumbai, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued for Friday, July 7. The city received light rains on Friday morning and 69 mm of rainfall overnight from July 5-6, which is categorised as heavy rain. Over the weekend, Mumbai will witness moderate rainfall, the IMD says.

Among the areas facing the brunt of the ongoing monsoon, are the central and northern regions, the Konkan, Goa and Gujarat, while rainfall is likely to decrease over the peninsular South.

In the south, Karnataka reported waterlogging in the Udupi district after heavy rains. In Kerala , the IMD has issued a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. All other districts have a green alert.

As per the IMD, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today.

Visuals from Mangaluru also show heavy rains creating mini waterfalls along the roads of the city.

In a weather update issued at 8 am on Friday, the IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next two days. Gujrat will see such weather for 4-5 days while Saurashtra and Kutch will experience extremely heavy falls tomorrow, July 8.

In the northwest, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy rains during the next five days. Such conditions are expected to be experienced in central India as well for the next 24 hours.

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula district in the Chal village was reported on Friday morning.

In the east and adjoining northeast regions, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Bihar over the next five days and in Jharkhand today, after which it'll decrease.

In Bihar, waterlogging at the Benta Police Station in Darbhanga district due to heavy rain stopped normal functioning and the office areas flooded with water.