Weather update: Light rainfall hits Mumbai, waterlogging in parts of Kerala — Check IMD alert in your state

By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across India on Friday, July 7. Additionally, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday due to bad weather as rains lashed many parts of Kashmir.

The IMD has forecasted generally cloudy skies in Delhi today with light rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital will be around 30 and 26 degrees Celsius on Friday, respectively. In Mumbai, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued for Friday, July 7. The city received light rains on Friday morning and 69 mm of rainfall overnight from July 5-6, which is categorised as heavy rain. Over the weekend, Mumbai will witness moderate rainfall, the IMD says.