Weather Update Today Live: Delhiites wake up to pleasant weather, rains likely in parts of Karnataka

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 22, 2023 9:50 AM IST (Updated)
Weather Update LIVE Updates today | Delhi woke up to a pleasant weather a day after rains lashed parts of the national capital. Rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Karnataka today. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has worsened with over 1 lakh people affected in the state. Follow LIVE Updates here:

Weather update today | IMD predictIons in a chart

The yellow regions show light rainfall alert, orange shows heavy rainfall or heatwave alert.

Jun 22, 2023 9:43 AM

Weather update today | Flood situation worsens in Assam

The flood situation has worsened in Assam. Nalbari is the worst affected district in the state with 44,000 people affected. Three rivers are flowing above danger level and over 1 lakh people affected. 

Jun 22, 2023 9:34 AM

Weather update today | Check out list of states where rains are predicted

The IMD said in a latest tweet that there's a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning at a few places of North Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh, northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, south ChhattisgarhVidarbhaTelanganaAndhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka during next two-three hours.

Jun 22, 2023 9:28 AM

Weather Update Today | Delhiites wake up to pleasant weather

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant weather on Thursday, a day after rains lashed parts of the national capital region (NCR). Commuters were forced to get down their two-wheelers and wade through waterlogged roads, while other vehicles crawled and some even broke down as nearly three hours of rain in Gurugram on Wednesday led to traffic chaos in the city adjoining the national capital. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued an advisory to residents, urging caution while driving in the rain and advising people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities.

Jun 22, 2023 8:55 AM
