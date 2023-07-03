Weather Update Today LIVE: Rains likely in Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka, landslide in J&K

homeenvironment NewsWeather Update Today LIVE: Rains likely in Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka, landslide in J&K

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 11:02:35 AM IST (Updated)

Weather Update Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to witness light showers today. India's annual monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, six days earlier than usual, the IMD said. However, rain totals are 10 percent below average so far this season. Follow LIVE weather updates here:

Weather today | Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of south Peninsular India during next 5 days, the IMD said on Sunday.

Jul 3, 2023 11:56 AM

Weather today | Sunny morning in parts of Mumbai

It was a sunny Monday morning in parts of Mumbai, after days of rainfall and overcast sky in the city. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre predicted "moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells" in the next 24 hours.

Jul 3, 2023 11:02 AM

Weather Update Today Live: Landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway | VIDEO

A landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Kunfer Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district earlier on Monday.

Jul 3, 2023 10:52 AM

Weather Update Today Live | Delhi likely to see light rain today

For Monday, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 26 degrees Celsius. According to the data shared by the control room of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, trees were uprooted in Rohini, Karol Bagh and Chittaranjan Park in south Delhi between 10 am and 5 pm on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

Jul 3, 2023 10:50 AM

Weather Update Today Live: These areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka are likely to witness rainfall

In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall has been predicted in Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg. In Karnataka, showers are likely in Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shimoga, Chiknagalur and Kodagu.

Jul 3, 2023 10:47 AM