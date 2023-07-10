CNBC TV18
Weather Update LIVE: Delhi schools to remain closed, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of north India

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 10, 2023 7:34 AM IST (Published)
Weather Update LIVE: Heavy showers in Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of north India have resulted in severe waterlogging in parts of these regions. On Sunday, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, parts of Madhya Pradesh, among other regions, for July 10. Check LIVE weather updates here:

Weather Update LIVE | Schools to be shut in these regions

Schools will remain shut in Delhi, Nodia, Gurugram and Himachal Pradesh today in the backdrop of heavy rain in the region over the weekend. On Sunday, authorities also advised officer-goers in Gurugram to work from home today.  

Jul 10, 2023 7:39 AM

Weather update LIVE | IMD predicts heavy rain across north India today

On Sunday, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Assam, parts of Madhya Pradesh, among other regions, for July 10. 

Jul 10, 2023 7:36 AM

Weather update LIVE | Delhi recorded highest-single day July rainfall since 1982 

Delhi recorded a total of 153mm ran in 24 hours ending 8.30am on Sunday, the highest in a single day this month since 982, the IMD said. Read more here.

Jul 10, 2023 7:33 AM

Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog on the latest weather updates. Check here for minute-by-minute updates on the rainfall activity across the country today.  

Jul 10, 2023 7:31 AM
