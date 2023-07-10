Weather Update LIVE: Delhi schools to remain closed, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of north India

Weather Update LIVE | Schools to be shut in these regions
Schools will remain shut in Delhi, Nodia, Gurugram and Himachal Pradesh today in the backdrop of heavy rain in the region over the weekend. On Sunday, authorities also advised officer-goers in Gurugram to work from home today.
Weather update LIVE | IMD predicts heavy rain across north India today
On Sunday, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Assam, parts of Madhya Pradesh, among other regions, for July 10.
Weather update LIVE | Delhi recorded highest-single day July rainfall since 1982
Delhi recorded a total of 153mm ran in 24 hours ending 8.30am on Sunday, the highest in a single day this month since 982, the IMD said. Read more here.
Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog on the latest weather updates. Check here for minute-by-minute updates on the rainfall activity across the country today.