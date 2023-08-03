Weather update: Heavy rains lash Odisha; IMD issues red alert for MP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Madhya Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rains led to the death of one person and injured six others in Odisha yesterday after a wall collapsed in Bhubaneswar. The downpour has caused waterlogging and flooding in several other areas and as many as 206 houses have collapsed.

Rivers in Odisha like the Brathmani, Baitarani, Jalaka, Bansadhara, Nagabali and Jhanjabati rivers were in spate after heavy rainfall led to swelling of water levels. However, there is no flood threat other than for Baitarani.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue on Thursday in several districts, the weather department said. Reports also show that Balangir is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Thursday with one or two spells of rainfall and thunderstorms.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, including the capital city of Lucknow on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Madhya Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning.

An orange alert has also been issued in parts of Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra for heavy rains.

Light to moderate rains with a cloudy sky are likely in Delhi which recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Telangana floods

Heavy rainfalls in the state of Telangana have led to significant damage and flooding triggering a response from the Central government. A team visited the Mulugu district on Wednesday where 5,861 people have been provided shelter across 49 relief centres.

The Central team visited the damaged national highways and also the houses and roads in the remote Kondai village in the district which suffered damage due to the downpour and flood.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

With agency inputs.