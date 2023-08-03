CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWeather update: Heavy rains lash Odisha; IMD issues red alert for MP

Weather update: Heavy rains lash Odisha; IMD issues red alert for MP

Weather update: Heavy rains lash Odisha; IMD issues red alert for MP
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 10:35:26 AM IST (Updated)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Madhya Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rains led to the death of one person and injured six others in Odisha yesterday after a wall collapsed in Bhubaneswar. The downpour has caused waterlogging and flooding in several other areas and as many as 206 houses have collapsed.

Rivers in Odisha like the Brathmani, Baitarani, Jalaka, Bansadhara, Nagabali and Jhanjabati rivers were in spate after heavy rainfall led to swelling of water levels. However, there is no flood threat other than for Baitarani.
Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue on Thursday in several districts, the weather department said. Reports also show that Balangir is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Thursday with one or two spells of rainfall and thunderstorms.
Heavy rains also lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, including the capital city of Lucknow on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Madhya Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning.
An orange alert has also been issued in parts of Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra for heavy rains.
Light to moderate rains with a cloudy sky are likely in Delhi which recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Telangana floods
Heavy rainfalls in the state of Telangana have led to significant damage and flooding triggering a response from the Central government. A team visited the Mulugu district on Wednesday where 5,861 people have been provided shelter across 49 relief centres.
The Central team visited the damaged national highways and also the houses and roads in the remote Kondai village in the district which suffered damage due to the downpour and flood.
More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Aug 3, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IMDIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)Madhya PradeshOdishaWeather update

Recommended Articles

View All
Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read

50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X