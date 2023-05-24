India braces for rainfall and thunderstorms until May 26 — Check your state here

According to the IMD's forecast for the next four days, there will be light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds over the Western Himalayan Region.

A wet spell is expected over northwest India until May 26 due to the presence of an active western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). East and northeast India will also experience enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity until the same date.

There is rainfall and thunderstorm warning for almost all parts of India ranging from Punjab and Haryana in the northwest, Assam and Manipur in the northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim in the east and Kerala and Andaman in the south.

Some states also have a hailstorm warning with thundersqualls and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 km/h.

Rainfall in India

According to the IMD's forecast for the next four days, there will be light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds over the Western Himalayan Region.

The plains of Northwest India can expect rainfall at many places with thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional gusty winds primarily until May 26, with the highest intensity expected today and tomorrow.

Residents of Uttarakhand should be prepared for thundersqualls and gusty wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/h on Wednesday and Thursday, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may experience similar conditions on Wednesday. On Thursday, west Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness thundersqualls and gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on May 24, as well as Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and south Haryana on May 24.

Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on May 24, Uttarakhand until May 25, and over Punjab and Haryana on May 24.

Additionally, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan may experience hailstorms on May 24 and 25.

Dust storms and thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 km/h) are expected over Rajasthan until May 25. During the same period, strong surface winds with speeds of 25-35 km/h are expected over the plains of northwest India.

Moving to Northeast India, the IMD forecasts light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds to continue over Assam and Meghalaya for the next three days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya until May 26, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 24 to May 26.

In east India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The rest of the region will experience isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next four days.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bihar on May 24 and 25, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 25 and 26, and Jharkhand on May 26.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim on May 24, with thundersqualls and gusty wind speeds of 50-60 km/h likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on May 24.

In central India, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next four days.

Moving to south India, many parts of the region can expect light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over the next four days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Specifically, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep are likely to experience these weather conditions. Additionally, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh may witness the same conditions on May 24. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected at places in Kerala on May 26 and 27.

Maximum temperatures across India

Furthermore, Northwest India is expected to see a fall in maximum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no significant change thereafter.

East India may experience a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no significant change thereafter. Central and West India will likely have no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius. The rest of the country is expected to have no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next four days.