India braces for rainfall and thunderstorms until May 26 — Check your state here

According to the IMD's forecast for the next four days, there will be light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds over the Western Himalayan Region.

A wet spell is expected over northwest India until May 26 due to the presence of an active western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). East and northeast India will also experience enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity until the same date.

There is rainfall and thunderstorm warning for almost all parts of India ranging from Punjab and Haryana in the northwest, Assam and Manipur in the northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim in the east and Kerala and Andaman in the south.

Some states also have a hailstorm warning with thundersqualls and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 km/h.