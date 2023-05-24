English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsIndia braces for rainfall and thunderstorms until May 26 — Check your state here

India braces for rainfall and thunderstorms until May 26 — Check your state here

India braces for rainfall and thunderstorms until May 26 — Check your state here
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 11:08:21 AM IST (Published)

According to the IMD's forecast for the next four days, there will be light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds over the Western Himalayan Region.

A wet spell is expected over northwest India until May 26 due to the presence of an active western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). East and northeast India will also experience enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity until the same date.

There is rainfall and thunderstorm warning for almost all parts of India ranging from Punjab and Haryana in the northwest, Assam and Manipur in the northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim in the east and Kerala and Andaman in the south.
Some states also have a hailstorm warning with thundersqualls and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 km/h.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X