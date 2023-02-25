Northwest India to suffer temperatures 3-6 degrees above normal, says IMD

Moreover, fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Feb 28 to March 2. Meteorological Department has issued warning for farmers of Punjab and Haryana due to higher maximum temperatures during the day.

Marking the end of the winter, Temperatures have increased in most parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3-6°C over northwest India during the next three days.

“No significant change in maximum Temperatures is likely over Northwest India during the next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter,” the IMD said.

Moreover, fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Feb 28 to March 2.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for farmers of Punjab and Haryana due to higher maximum temperatures during the day.

“This higher day temperature might lead to an adverse effect on wheat as the wheat crop is approaching reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing period leads to loss in yield. There could be a similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture,” the IMD added.

India has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures this February. Skymet Weather Services President GP Sharma says that this is because of weak western disturbances and subsequent less rainfall.

Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause moderate isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall between February 25 to 27 over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

