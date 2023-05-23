WMO report highlights extreme weather's toll as India braces for thunderstorms, heatwave

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated pockets of Jharkhand are likely to experience heatwave conditions today.

As several regions in India gear up for orange weather alerts warning on thunderstorms and heatwaves, the World Meteorological Organisation has released a report announcing that extreme weather has caused two million deaths and cost $4 trillion over the past 50 years.

Yesterday, Delhi experienced an intense heatwave as temperatures soar above 46 degrees, passing the 40-degree Celsius threshold for a heatwave. According to a News18 report, the national capital's peak power demand reached 6,532 MW around 3:30 pm on May 22 and officials predict it may beat its record of 7,695 MW from last summer this year.