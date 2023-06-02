Heatwave conditions likely in West Bengal as Kerala gears up for heavy rainfall

Heavy rains are likely in Kerala until June 6 but will reduce after Friday in the Western Himalayan region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of West Bengal today which are already reeling under scorching heat. Hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will experience heatwave-like conditions for the next three to four days.

Sikkim is also likely to experience heatwave conditions, per the IMD. The maximum temperature in Gangtok on Thursday was 25.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted hailstorms in Uttarakhand and thunderstorms in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rainfall.

In West Bengal , several places are seeing day and night temperatures much higher than normal. Kolkata on Friday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above normal, the Met said.

The weather office forecast hot and humid weather for at least three to four days with the western districts and sub-Himalayan parts of the states likely to experience heatwave conditions.

Kalimpong recorded the maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday afternoon, while the mercury settled at 25.2 degrees at Darjeeling, a departure of 5.5 degrees Celsius from normal, the Met said.

In the plains, day temperatures on Thursday were above 40 degrees Celsius at Panagarh (40.3), Purulia (41.3), Asansol (40.5) and Jhargram (40), it said.

On June 1, heatwaves scorched Bihar with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in at least 13 places. State capital Patna sizzled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

Khagaria district recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Bhagalpur was at 42 degrees Celsius, East Champaran at 41.5 degrees Celsius, Sheikhpura at 41.2 degrees Celsius and Siwan at 41.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

The heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in the state over the next three-four days, the weather office said.