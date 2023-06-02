Heatwave conditions likely in West Bengal as Kerala gears up for heavy rainfall

Heavy rains are likely in Kerala until June 6 but will reduce after Friday in the Western Himalayan region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of West Bengal today which are already reeling under scorching heat. Hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will experience heatwave-like conditions for the next three to four days.

Sikkim is also likely to experience heatwave conditions, per the IMD. The maximum temperature in Gangtok on Thursday was 25.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted hailstorms in Uttarakhand and thunderstorms in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rainfall.