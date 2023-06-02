English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsHeatwave conditions likely in West Bengal as Kerala gears up for heavy rainfall

Heatwave conditions likely in West Bengal as Kerala gears up for heavy rainfall

Heatwave conditions likely in West Bengal as Kerala gears up for heavy rainfall
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 2, 2023 3:38:32 PM IST (Published)

Heavy rains are likely in Kerala until June 6 but will reduce after Friday in the Western Himalayan region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of West Bengal today which are already reeling under scorching heat. Hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will experience heatwave-like conditions for the next three to four days.

Sikkim is also likely to experience heatwave conditions, per the IMD. The maximum temperature in Gangtok on Thursday was 25.2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted hailstorms in Uttarakhand and thunderstorms in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rainfall.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X