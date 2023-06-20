Extremely heavy rains are likely in these states today

Rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya. Meanwhile, rainfall lashed Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and in parts of Northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, parts of Bengaluru in Karnataka witnessed light rainfall today.

The IMD said on Monday that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during the next two-three days.

Here are the regions where rainfall is likely today, June 20:

Delhi

Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after showers brought relief to Delhiites. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rajasthan

Udaipur, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur are on red alert, with the IMD predicting heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Tonk, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Kota, Baran, Baran and Chiitorgath.

Madhya Pradesh

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Northwest Madhya Pradesh on June 20 and June 21 and extremely heavy rainfall is likely on June 20.

Morena, Sheropur Kalan, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior, Morena and Bhind are on orange alert. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sagar, Sehore and Chattarpur.

West Bengal

A red alert has been issued in Alipurduars and Cooch Behar, while an orange alert has been issued in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. The rest of the regions in the state are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightening on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh

Thunderstorm and lightning have been predicted in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Kangra among other regions.

Assam

A red alert has been issued in Kokrajhar, Chirag, Barpeta and Baksa, while an orange alert has been issued in Dhubri, Kamrup Rural, Dina Hasao, Nalbari and Kamrup.