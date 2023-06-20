CNBC TV18
Extremely heavy rains are likely in these states today

Extremely heavy rains are likely in these states today

Extremely heavy rains are likely in these states today
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 11:39:48 AM IST (Updated)

Rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya. Meanwhile, rainfall lashed Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and in parts of Northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, parts of  Bengaluru in Karnataka witnessed light rainfall today.

The IMD said on Monday that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during the next two-three days.
Here are the regions where rainfall is likely today, June 20:
Delhi
Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after showers brought relief to Delhiites. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department said.
