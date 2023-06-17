Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan to see rainfall, Bihar heatwave and Assam floods— Track weather updates here

Delhi weather update | The IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky" in Delhi throughout the day. It expected very light rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed 35-45 kmph) during the day.

Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a "Deep Depression" late Friday and is likely to weaken further into a "Depression" in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. As the impact of the cyclone persists, meteorologists said earlier that the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy may help the monsoon advance over east India, currently in the grip of a severe heat wave.

The monsoon's progress has remained sluggish since May 11 in the absence of any weather system over the Bay of Bengal. "Cyclone Biparjoy also impacted the southwest monsoon current," they were quoted by PTI as saying.

The officials added that Biparjoy's remnant is likely to move north-eastwards and give rainfall in central and east Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Here's a look at the latest weather updates across India today:

Rainfall update

Gujarat

Heavy rainfall is expected in Kutch, Banaskantha, Devbhoomo Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi and Patan. The IMD has issued a red alert for these areas, while an orange alert is sounded in Mehsana.

MeT Director Manorama Mohanty said on Friday that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi. "There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. Extremely heavy rain is likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha tomorrow (June 17)," she said.

Rajasthan

The IMD has issued a red alert in Barmer and Jalore. An orange alert was issued in Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi. Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Dungapur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand are on yellow alert.

Delhi

The IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky" in Delhi throughout the day. It expected very light rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed 35-45 kmph) during the day.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Light rainfall is likely in most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Jalgao, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Kolhapur.

(Credit: IMD Mumbai)

Assam and other northeastern parts of India

The IMD predicted widespread isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya during June 16-18.

In Assam, an orange alert is sounded in Korrajhar, Bongaigon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirag, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji. The state is witnessing flash floods. The flood situation worsened in the state on Friday with incessant rainfall inundating new areas across 11 districts and impacting over 34,000 people.

Altogether 34,189 people, comprising 14, 675 women and 3,787 children, are reeling under the impact of the deluge, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The number of people affected by the flood waters has increased from over 29,000 in three districts on Thursday as the rain continued in the state, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the majority of the regions in Meghalaya are on red alert. South West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Heatwave alerts

Bihar

As parts of Bihar continues to witness intense heatwave, the IMD issued a red alert, predicting extreme heat conditions in Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Bhojpur and Buxar. An orange alert has been issued in Patna, Nalanda, Nawada, Jamui, Begusarai and Lakhisarai among other areas.

In the wake of the heatwave, the Patna district magistrate issued a circular, suspending all academic activities up to Class 12 due to heat wave. The order remains effective till June 24.

Bengal

As per the IMD, heatwave os expected in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Nadia, and Jhargram among other regions.

Besides, heat wave or severe heatwave conditions are "very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Odisha, Vidarbha" in the next five days, the IMD said on Friday.

"Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during the next 4 days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar during the next three days; West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu during next two days," the IMD said.